IATA reaffirms 2012 profit forecast for global airlines at $3 bln

BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - The International Air Transport Association on Monday left its 2012 profit forecast for global airlines unchanged at $3 billion, but said the business environment was deteriorating rapidly in Europe.

“While the forecast is built on the market’s expectation that the sovereign debt crisis in the eurozone will intensify, the risk of more severe economic weakness in the event of a broader eurozone banking crisis could easily wipe out industry profits,” the group representing more than 80 percent of global airline traffic said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Anurag Kotoky)