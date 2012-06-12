FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IAG says Qantas taking right steps
June 12, 2012 / 4:07 AM / 5 years ago

IAG says Qantas taking right steps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 12 (Reuters) - Willie Walsh, the head of British Airways owner IAG, threw his backing behind Qantas chief Alan Joyce and said he was taking the right action to address the oneworld alliance partner’s international losses.

“I think it is a very good business. Alan knows the challenges he has to face and I think he is taking the right actions to address the challenges,” Walsh said on Tuesday.

He ruled out taking a stake following a drop in the Australian carrier’s share price.

“We have had a 25 percent stake in Qantas previously. The relationship was as strong without the equity as it was with the equity. Our issue is the relationship with Qantas and that is not going to be dependent on equity and to be honest I don’t think they are looking for equity,” he said on othe sielnes of an airline industry event in Beijing.

