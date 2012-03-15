FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IATA CEO says in talks to reinstate Kingfisher into settlement
March 15, 2012 / 7:00 AM / 6 years ago

IATA CEO says in talks to reinstate Kingfisher into settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HYDERABAD, March 15 (Reuters) - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is in talks to reinstate Kingfisher Airlines into its account settlement systems, after suspending the Indian carrier last week due to non-payment of fees, a top official at the industry group said.

The action to suspend Kingfisher was not unprecedented, Tony Tyler, director general and chief executive at IATA, told reporters.

He also said 2012 is not going to be any easier for Indian airlines due to higher taxation, higher airport charges and infrastructure constraints. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)

