Malaysia Airports mulls bidding for China, Indonesia, Philippines projects
June 11, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia Airports mulls bidding for China, Indonesia, Philippines projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airports Holdings is looking to bid for new airport projects in Indonesia, China, and the Philippines, its chief executive said on Monday.

“We are in initial discussion with them ...(to bid for) maybe one airport in each country,” Tan Sri Bashir Ahmad told Reuters on the sidelines of an IATA airline conference.

Ahmad said the company was not looking to exit a consortium led by India’s GMR Infrastructure that operates New Delhi airport, even after Germany’s Fraport, another partner in the group, said last week it was shutting down its Indian operations as a result of a lack of opportunities. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
