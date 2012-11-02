FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
International air traffic rises but recovery mixed -IATA
November 2, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

International air traffic rises but recovery mixed -IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - International air passenger traffic rose 4.9 percent in September compared with a year ago, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Friday.

Growth was led by carriers in China, Latin America and the Middle East.

A two-speed recovery is emerging in the industry, as European airlines experience “profitless growth” and North American one operate in a “slow to no-growth environment”, it said.

International air freight traffic was up 0.5 percent on the same month in 2011, the Geneva-based body said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge; Editing by John Stonestreet)

