Air travel hit by Sandy, slower trade growth in October - IATA

GENEVA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - International air traffic was hit by Hurricane Sandy and a deceleration of world trade growth in October, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday, although an underlying recovery in European airlines remained intact.

International passenger traffic was 3.2 percent up from October 2011 but down 0.2 percent from September, while October’s international freight traffic was down 3.8 percent from a year earlier and down 1.9 percent from September.