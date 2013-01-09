FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US online shopping delivered better Nov for air freight - IATA
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
January 9, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

US online shopping delivered better Nov for air freight - IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - International air freight traffic rose 2.4 percent in November compared to October as U.S. seasonal online shopping boosted deliveries from the Asia-Pacific region, the International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.

International passenger traffic was up 0.2 percent from October but 5.6 percent from November 2011 as a recovery in the market continued, with airlines in Latin America and the Middle East adding capacity in response to double-digit demand growth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
