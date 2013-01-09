US online shopping delivered better Nov for air freight - IATA

GENEVA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - International air freight traffic rose 2.4 percent in November compared to October as U.S. seasonal online shopping boosted deliveries from the Asia-Pacific region, the International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.

International passenger traffic was up 0.2 percent from October but 5.6 percent from November 2011 as a recovery in the market continued, with airlines in Latin America and the Middle East adding capacity in response to double-digit demand growth.