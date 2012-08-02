UPDATE 1-International air passenger, freight traffic up in June-IATA

GENEVA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - International air passenger traffic rose 7.4 percent in June year-on-year, although persistent economic uncertainty has led to slower growth rates than earlier in 2012, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

Growth in passenger traffic was strongest in the Middle East where demand grew 18.2 percent in June and outstripped growth in capacity, meaning fewer empty seats.

Passenger growth was also up on a monthly basis from 5.6 percent in May.

International freight traffic, seen as a short-term leading indicator of economic growth, rose 1.1 percent in June year-on-year after a dip of 2.2 percent in May.

“While air freight performance remains soft it is nonetheless an improvement on the weak market conditions of a year ago,” IATA said.

However, Geneva-based IATA Chief Executive Tony Tyler was cautious about the outlook for the industry because of question marks over European growth.

“The uncertainty that we see in the global economic situation is being reflected in air transport’s performance,” Tyler said in a statement.

“The net effect is a demand limbo and consumers and businesses hedge their spending while awaiting clarity on the European economic front,” he said.

Annual growth rates in February and March were near 10 percent, IATA data showed, although growth was partly due to travel disruptions in early 2011 due to political turmoil in the Arab world.