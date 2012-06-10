FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish Air mulls purchase of fuel-efficient jets
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2012 / 11:20 PM / in 5 years

Turkish Air mulls purchase of fuel-efficient jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines (THY) is studying a possible purchase of revamped medium-haul jets being offered by Airbus or Boeing , its chief executive said.

The flag carrier has a mixed fleet of Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 passenger jets and is talking to both manufacturers about their successor versions equipped with fuel-saving engines.

“Of course we are interested,” chief executive Temel Kotil said of the re-engined medium-haul models.

“We are working on it but there is no board decison yet,” he told Reuters in an interview, adding, “We need to continue to grow because we are still a small airline.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.