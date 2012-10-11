FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's IBA signs three deals in Asia
October 11, 2012 / 5:35 AM / in 5 years

Belgium's IBA signs three deals in Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Belgian cancer diagnosis and therapy company IBA has signed three deals in Asia worth a total of 10 million euros ($12.90 million) for the sale of specialised sterilisation units, it said on Thursday.

The group did not specify where in Asia it has sold its sterilisation units, which operate without leaving traces of chemical or radioactive contamination on the medical devices being sterilised.

IBA said it has sold more than 30 of the units worldwide.

Additional sales in 2012 should push the group’s revenue growth to the top of the 5-10 percent guidance range, it said in August.

IBA made a net loss of 1.4 million euros in the first half of 2012, hit by a one-off charge related to a contract dispute.

($1 = 0.7751 euros)

Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Matt Driskill

