BRIEF-Ion Beam Applications signs ProteusONE deal with Beaumont Health System

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Ion Beam Applications SA

* Signs contract to install its compact proton therapy system ProteusONE at Beaumont Health System’s center in Royal Oak, Michigan, USA

* Contract with Beaumont Health System includes delivery of ProteusONE equipment and long term maintenance

* Typical end-user price for ProteusONE with 10-year maintenance contract totals between 35 million euros and 40 million euros

* Center expected to treat its first patient in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/1uM7do5 Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)