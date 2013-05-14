FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IBA agrees initial deal to sell drug discovery unit
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 14, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 4 years

IBA agrees initial deal to sell drug discovery unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 14 (Reuters) - Belgian cancer diagnosis and therapy company Ion Beam Applications said on Tuesday it had provisionally agreed the sale of its drug discovery arm to a European private equity firm for 25 million euros ($32.5 million).

IBA, which did not disclose the name of the buyer, said in a statement it would retain a 15 percent stake and also secure financing through a vendor note worth 7.5 million euros.

The group, which is focusing on core businesses in radiation therapy and particle accelerators, said the price was close to the current book value of Cisbio Bioassays’s assets at the end of 2012.

The initial agreement was non-binding and granted to the potential investor a period of exclusivity to carry out due diligence. The transaction is expected to close in the coming months. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.