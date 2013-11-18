FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IBA completes sale of drug discovery arm
November 18, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

IBA completes sale of drug discovery arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Belgian IBA said on Monday it had completed the sale of its drug discovery arm Cisbio Bioassays business to private equity group Argos Soditic in a deal valuing the business at 25 million euros ($33.7 million).

IBA said in a statement that the closing had led to it receiving a payment of 16.3 million euros, with an additional 1 million euros due to Cisbio Bioassays 2013 results.

There would be a further 1.4 million euros due, likely in 2015, when certain long-term receivables are collected, and a vendor loan of 7.5 million euros repayable over a maximum seven years based on an allocation of 60 percent of earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) above a certain threshold.

IBA said it had decided not to keep a minority stake in the business to allow it to focus on its proton therapy, accelerator and dosimetry activities. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

