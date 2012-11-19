FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's IBA posts 14 pct revenue growth in Q3
November 19, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

Belgium's IBA posts 14 pct revenue growth in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Belgian cancer treatment equipment maker IBA said revenues in the third quarter grew by 14 percent, driven by a strong performance of its equipment division.

Revenues in the third quarter came in at 180.1 million euros ($228.83 million), 155.5 million of which was booked by the equipment unit.

The group said it expects to achieve revenue growth of 5 to 10 percent a year over the next three years, supported by a strong order book. ($1 = 0.7871 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)

