BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Belgian cancer treatment equipment maker IBA said on Friday it has sold the first of its compact Proteus ONE radiology systems in Europe.

It said that Centre Antoine-Lacassagne, in Nice, southern France, has secured the funding to buy the device. The total project is worth 20 million euros ($26.17 million) to IBA. ($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)