IBA ends litigation over German proton therapy centre

BRUSSELS, June 4 (Reuters) - Belgian cancer therapy and diagnosis company Ion Beam Applications (IBA) said on Tuesday it had settled a legal dispute with the German buyer of a proton therapy centre.

IBA said in a statement that Westdeutsches Protonentherapiezentrum Essen GmbH (WPE) would buy the centre, which would be transferred in the coming weeks. IBA and WPE had also agreed an 18 year operation and maintenance agreement.

IBA took a write-down of 5.8 million euros ($7.6 million) in 2012, mostly related to the Essen project and restructuring expenses. ($1 = 0.7675 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)