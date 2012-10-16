FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IBA signs initial deal for proton therapy centre in Taiwan
October 16, 2012 / 5:15 AM / 5 years ago

IBA signs initial deal for proton therapy centre in Taiwan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Belgian cancer radiation therapy company Ion Beam Applications (IBA) said on Tuesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding to install a single-room proton therapy system in Taiwan.

IBA said the system, to delivered to the Changhua Christian Hospital in 2014, was a ProteusONE, a smaller, less expensive system. The company did not disclose financial details.

Proton therapy delivers a special type of radiation targeted at cancerous tumours and designed to have fewer adverse effects on neighbouring healthy tissue. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

