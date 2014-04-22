FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IBA signs deal for proton therapy centre in Japan
April 22, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

IBA signs deal for proton therapy centre in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 22 (Reuters) - Proton therapy group IBA on Tuesday said that it had signed a contract to install a single-room proton therapy centre in Japan.

The Belgian company said the contract included a substantial upfront payment but gave no further details about financial terms. The centre would be ready by 2017, it added.

IBA currently has 16 proton therapy centres installed worldwide, with another 11 under development.

Proton therapy is a treatment for cancer which allows more precise targeting of tumours than traditional radiation therapy, leading to less collateral damage of healthy tissue.

While some therapy centres cover entire hospital wings, the more compact single-room unit IBA will install in Japan is much more affordable. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

