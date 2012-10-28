IBA signs $40 mln U.S. cancer facility deal

BRUSSELS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Belgian cancer treatment equipment maker IBA said it has signed a $40 million deal for the installation of a treatment facility in Louisiana.

The treatment room, which will receive its first patients in early 2014, will use a system designed by Dutch group Philips , which will allow patients to select comforting ambient sound and lighting before starting the therapy.

The installation in Shreveport in northern Louisiana is the first such project to be realised with Philips, IBA said on Sunday.