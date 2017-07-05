July 5 Belgian medical equipment maker Ion Beam
Applications (IBA) cut its 2017 earnings guidance on
Wednesday, as delays in customer's projects weighed on revenue.
IBA, which makes proton therapy machines to treat cancer,
now expects to report 5-10 percent revenue growth and a low to
mid-single digit operating margin for 2017.
In May the company lowered its full-year operating margin
outlook to 10-12 percent from 11-12 percent and confirmed
revenue guidance of 15-20 percent growth.
"For 2017 it's huge, even if you're on the midpoint of their
revised guidance it's about a 60 percent cut on EBIT," ING
analyst Giel-Jan Triest said.
The company said that around half of its ongoing proton
therapy projects were experiencing delays, while cost cutting
measures had taken longer than anticipated to bear fruit. IBA
has also faced a number of one-off costs in emerging markets.
"These systems are so big that they actually have to build
buildings for them. This is done by third party contractors and
here is the delay," Triest said.
The company said its dividend policy remains unchanged and
reaffirmed its confidence in its mid-term goal of attaining a 13
to 15 percent operating margin.
In separate news the company announced the signing of a
contract with a proton therapy centre in Virginia worth about 60
million euros.
(Reporting by Manon Jacob and Alan Charlish; editing by Jason
Neely)