FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium's IBA forecasts 2014 revenue growth of 5-10 pct
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 26, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Belgium's IBA forecasts 2014 revenue growth of 5-10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 26 (Reuters) - Proton therapy group IBA on Wednesday said it expected revenues to grow by between 5 and 10 percent in 2014, driven by demand for its new products.

The Belgian group, which makes proton therapy centres for hospitals which offer a more targeted way to treat cancer compared with traditional radiotherapy, said the new products included Proteus ONE, a cheaper version of its centres.

They also include Pencil Beam Scanning, which offers millimetre precision when targeting tumours.

IBA said it became less dependent on one-off projects in 2013, as service revenues made up a quarter of its business.

It kept costs low by implementing efficiency programmes and was targeting a 10 percent operating profit margin for 2014 up from 8.6 percent in 2013, it added.

Operating profit before one-off items grew 9.2 percent in 2013 to 18.4 million euros ($25.4 million).

$1 = 0.7258 Euros Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.