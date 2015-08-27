FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IBA ups 2015 revenue outlook after strong first half
August 27, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

IBA ups 2015 revenue outlook after strong first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Belgian proton therapy group IBA on Thursday said its 2015 revenues would grow by more than previously anticipated as its sales increased by about a quarter in the first half of the year.

IBA, which makes machines that offer more targeted treatment of cancerous tumours than traditional radiation therapy, said it now expected its 2015 revenues to grow by between 15 and 20 percent, compared to a previous guidance of “above 10 percent”.

Core profit in the first half of 2015 grew by 19 percent to 14.6 million euros ($16.57 million) with strong sales of its proton therapy accelerators ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

