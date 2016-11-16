FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
IBA lowers operating margin guidance on weak dosimetry markets
November 16, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 9 months ago

IBA lowers operating margin guidance on weak dosimetry markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Belgium's IBA, which makes proton therapy machines to treat cancer, slightly cut its margin expectations on Wednesday, due to weakness in its business measuring out doses of radiation.

The dosimetry business, which makes testing and calibration equipment for a range of applications, saw a 12.8 percent fall in revenues, as it was slower to convert long-term orders and the market for traditional X-ray therapy was tough.

Because of this, IBA said it now expected profit margins for the whole of the group of 10 percent in 2016, down from an estimate of 11 percent previously. IBA kept its longer term margin outlook of 13 to 15 percent by 2018.

Revenues for IBA's core proton therapy business rose 28 percent in the first nine months of the year and the group sold two proton therapy centres in the third quarter, bringing the total for 2016 to six systems or 15 rooms.

There are only some 170 proton therapy treatment rooms worldwide to handle about 1 percent of radiation therapy patients.

But there is already a consensus on the technology's benefits for certain types of patients, such as children and young adults with spinal cord and base of the brain tumours, with a growing belief that it could also limit side effects. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

