Belgium's IBA sees revenue growth in 2013

BRUSSELS, March 18 (Reuters) - Belgium’s IBA SA expects revenues to grow in the low single digits this year as it signs deals for eight to 12 rooms of its proton therapy devices, which deliver highly targeted radiotherapy treatment for cancer.

It said its revenues grew 8.8 percent to 221 million euros ($288.76 million) in 2012 as it benefits from increasing interest for its proton therapy devices from hospitals.

Its net loss narrowed to 5.8 million euros in 2012, compared with 84.1 million euros last year as it wrote off the value of assets as part of the sale of its drug unit to SK Capital, a private investment firm. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Stephen Coates)