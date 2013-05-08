FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IBA Q1 revenues fall 14 percent as fails to covert orders
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

IBA Q1 revenues fall 14 percent as fails to covert orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 8 (Reuters) - Belgian cancer treatment company Ion Beam Applications said on Wednesday its first-quarter sales fell 13.9 percent as it signed fewer deals for its radiation therapy devices.

The firm said that it has seen a low conversion rate for its existing backlog in the quarter, but added that this was not unusual and it expects to make sales in the second half of the year.

The company, which specialises in proton therapy, a highly targeted radiation treatment used for tumours in the face and neck, reiterated it expects to sign deals for eight to 12 proton therapy rooms in 2013. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
