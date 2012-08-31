IBA says bioassay sales show Sanofi research slowdown

BRUSSELS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - IBA has seen sales of its bioassay testing products grind to a halt in Europe as customers like France’s Sanofi slow down their research activities, the Belgian biotech’s chief executive said on Friday.

“It’s really amazing to see that in Europe, and it’s explained by a few customers, people like Sanofi Aventis etcetera, it’s almost like they have stopped their activities for the time being,” Chief Executive Olivier Legrain told an analyst call. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)