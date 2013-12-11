FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IBA settles with SK Capital over Molecular unit
#Healthcare
December 11, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

IBA settles with SK Capital over Molecular unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Belgian cancer therapy group IBA has settled the dispute over the future of its IBA Molecular unit with SK Capital Partners, the group said on Wednesday.

IBA, which develops proton therapy centres that offer more targeted treatment of tumours compared to conventional radiation therapy, had questioned the future financing of the unit which led to claims from SK Capital, which owns 60 percent of IBA Molecular.

As part of the settlement, IBA will sell a 10 million euro ($13.77 million) note it received when it sold the stake for one euro, which will lead to a loss of around 5 million, the group said.

IBA repeated its 2013 guidance for a positive result. ($1 = 0.7261 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Alister Doyle)

