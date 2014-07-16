Belgium's IBA gets U.S. approval for compact cancer treatment centres

BRUSSELS, July 16 (Reuters) - Belgian radiotherapy company IBA said on Wednesday it had gained U.S. approval for a key technology, which it said should spur more interest in its newer, compact cancer treatment centres.

IBA said in a statement that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had authorised the compact gantry beam line, part of ProteusONE, the company’s smaller proton therapy centres, which are less expensive and quicker to install than standard ones.

The company has already sold five ProteusOne systems - Shreveport, Louisiana; Nice, France; Taiwan and two in Japan.

IBA said it believed its Willis-Knighton Cancer Center, in Louisiana, would begin treating its first patients later this year.