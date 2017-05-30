FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish fragrance maker Iberchem attracts private equity bids -sources
#Funds News
May 30, 2017 / 2:28 PM / 3 months ago

Spanish fragrance maker Iberchem attracts private equity bids -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT/MADRID, May 30 (Reuters) - Spanish fragrance maker Iberchem has attracted first-round offers from several private equity groups in a deal potentially valuing the company at about 400 million euros ($448 million), people close to the matter said.

The company's owner, Madrid-based buyout group Magnum Capital Industrial Partners, is working with investment banking boutique PJT to find a buyer for the company it acquired in 2013.

CVC, Bridgepoint and Charterhouse have handed in offers for Iberchem, which posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 27 million euros last year, the sources said.

Listed fragrance makers like Givaudan, Symrise or IFF, trade at 15-17 times their expected core earnings.

Given its strong sales growth of 20 percent annually, Iberchem may be able to fetch a similar multiple, the sources added.

Iberchem, founded in 1985 in Murcia, offers fragrances used in shampoos, detergents and air fresheners and in 2015 posted sales of 105 million euros.

Magnum was not immediately available for comment, while PJT and the bidders declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

