Iberdrola wants voting rights ruling annuled
April 13, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

Iberdrola wants voting rights ruling annuled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 13 (Reuters) - Spanish energy firm Iberdrola will ask the Supreme Court to annul its decision to reject the company’s motion against a new law on corporate shareholder voting rights, a spokesman said on Friday.

Iberdrola had contested the law, which strips companies of the power to limit individual shareholder voting rights at 10 percent, as part of its long battle to keep builder ACS from gaining influence on its board.

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Iberdrola’s motion was released earlier on Friday. (Reporting By Carlos Ruano, writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)

