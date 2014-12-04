FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arm of Spain's Iberdrola wins contract to build 674 MW plant in US
December 4, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Arm of Spain's Iberdrola wins contract to build 674 MW plant in US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Iberdrola Ingenieria, an arm of Spanish utility Iberdrola, has been awarded a contract to build a gas-powered combined cycle plant in the United States with an installed capacity of 674 megawatts, Iberdrola said on Thursday.

The contract, granted by Footprint Power, will replace a 63 year-old coal-powered plant in Salem, Massachusetts, the Spanish company said in a statement.

No financial details were reported.

The Iberdrola affiliate will design, construct and start up the plant, it said. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Mark Potter)

