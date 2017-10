MADRID, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Spanish power firm Iberdrola said on Thursday it expected growth in its businesses in Britain and the United States in 2013, helping the company to offset risk at home.

The company said it will continue reducing debt and generating cash flow in all of its core businesses and that it had enough liquidity to cover its financing needs for more than three years. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sarah White)