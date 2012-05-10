Iberdrola tips gas business as potential divestment

MADRID, May 10 (Reuters) - The chairman of Spanish power firm Iberdrola tipped its gas business as a potential candidate for disposal on Thursday as the company studies asset sales to reduce debt.

“The gas business is not strategic and if a good offer comes along we’ll sell,” Chairman Ignacio Galan said on a conference call after quarterly results.

Iberdrola has said it will sell assets and contain investments as it aims to bring its net debt below 30 billion euros ($39 billion) in 2012. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski)