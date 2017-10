MADRID, June 13 (Reuters) - Spanish power firm Iberdrola said on Wednesday it will invest 1.6 billion euros ($2 billion) to build its first offshore wind farm in Germany, which it said will be the largest in the world once completed.

The Wikinger installation, due to come on stream in 2016, will have a capacity of 400 megawatts, enough to supply annual electricity to 350,000 German homes, Iberdrola said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski)