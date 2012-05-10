FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iberdrola posts flat quarterly profit
May 10, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Iberdrola posts flat quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 10 (Reuters) - Spanish power firm Iberdrola posted a 0.7 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, with growth from its international businesses offsetting continued weakness in a recession-hit home market.

Net profit reached 1.0 billion euros ($1.3 billion), meeting the average forecast in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4.1 percent to 2.4 billion euros, above a forecast for 2.3 billion and driven by growth outside Spain. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

