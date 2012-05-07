FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iberdrola says not eyeing UK nuclear venture Horizon
May 7, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

Iberdrola says not eyeing UK nuclear venture Horizon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 7 (Reuters) - Spanish power company Iberdrola said on Monday it was not studying a bid for E.ON and RWE’s British nuclear joint venture Horizon, after a report in financial newspaper Expansion.

“We are not interested in the UK nuclear sites,” an Iberdrola spokesman said.

Expansion said NuGen, the nuclear joint venture set up by Iberdrola and French utility GDF Suez, would be asked to pay about 300 million pounds ($485 million) for Horizon and would not be willing to pay more than 250 million.

Last week, a source, who said NucGen was not among five groups initially interested in buying the joint venture, did not rule out the Spanish-French consortium coming forward with a proposal.

Interested bidders so far include Chinese, Middle Eastern and U.S. investors. ($1 = 0.6189 pound) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Dan Lalor)

