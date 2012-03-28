Iberdrola seeks CEO to gain investment fund support

MADRID, March 28 (Reuters) - Spanish power firm Iberdrola is searching for a new chief executive, sources said, splitting the dual role currently held by its chairman to meet a pledge to investment fund owners and gain their support against main shareholder ACS.

Iberdrola wants to make good on its promise to investment funds, who requested the executive split in 2010, before an upcoming shareholders’ meeting during which ACS may be able to vote for the first time since it built a 19 percent stake.

So far, Iberdrola has denied ACS any voting power, arguing that it is a competitor in the energy sector, a claim that has been upheld by Spanish courts.

But an upcoming Supreme Court ruling on voter rights may make it easier for ACS to argue for a say on the board.

To shore up his defence, Chairman Ignacio Galan needs the support of small shareholders that make up about 60 percent of the company’s capital. Individually their stakes are too small to make any difference on Iberdrola’s strategy, but grouping them together could give Galan more weight.

The new chief executive role will be a symbolic, internal hire and would likely leave control of the world’s fifth largest energy utility to the powerful Galan, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Iberdrola declined to comment.

The two candidates for the role are financial director Jose Sainz Armada and director of corporate resources Fernando Becker, a favourite because of his close ties with the ruling centre-right People’s Party, the source said.

After ACS the next biggest shareholder is Qatar Holding, the direct investment arm of the Qatar Investment Authority with 8.45 percent of Iberdrola, followed by banking group BFA with 5.35 percent and Basque savings bank BBK with 5.3 percent.

The remaining 60 percent is held by a long list of sovereign or investment funds, including the Norwegian government and Blackrock.

In the past Iberdrola has not had a problem garnering support from its other shareholders to approve proposals often opposed by ACS.

But at the next shareholders’ meeting, which one source said was likely to be heated, Galan will have to defend the company’s weak share performance. Its stock is down more than 10 percent so far this year after falling 16 percent in 2011. (Writing By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Mike Nesbit)