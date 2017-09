MADRID, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Iberdrola has sold a 22.6 percent stake in Brazil’s Itapebi Geracao de Energia to a unit of the Spanish utility’s affiliate Neoenergia for 325 million reais (99 million euros), it said on Wednesday.

Iberdrola said it still had an indirect stake of 39 percent in Itapebi via Neoenergia. (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Paul Day and Mark Potter)