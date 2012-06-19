FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iberdrola may seek partner for German offshore farm
June 19, 2012 / 7:22 AM / in 5 years

Iberdrola may seek partner for German offshore farm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 19 (Reuters) - Spanish power firm Iberdrola may team up with a peer or a private equity firm to finance its 1.6 billion euro ($2 billion) investment in a wind farm off Germany’s Baltic coast, according to a newspaper interview.

“We are looking at various financing options. It is quite possible that we will do the project with a partner,” German daily Financial Times Deutschland cited Jonathan Cole, the head of Iberdrola’s offshore business, as saying on Tuesday.

Iberdrola announced plans for the wind farm last week, saying it would be the largest in the world once completed. ($1 = 0.7949 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

