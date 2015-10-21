FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Iberdrola posts 6 pct rise in 9-month core profit
October 21, 2015

Spain's Iberdrola posts 6 pct rise in 9-month core profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Spanish utility Iberdrola posted on Wednesday a 5.8 percent rise in nine-month core profit, slightly beating analysts’ forecast, as growth in its international business more than offset a fall in its home market.

Europe’s biggest power company by market value said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) reached 5.431 billion euros ($6.16 billion) in the period while net profit was 1.92 billion euros.

The group said it was on track to meet its 2016 financial targets one year ahead of time. ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

