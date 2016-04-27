FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Iberdrola core profit down 6 percent in first quarter
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 27, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Spain's Iberdrola core profit down 6 percent in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 27 (Reuters) - Spanish utility Iberdrola on Wednesday posted a 6 percent drop in first-quarter core profit (Ebitda) to 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), hit by falling business in Spain, Britain and Mexico which more than offset solid activity in the U.S.

Europe’s second-biggest power company by market value said net profit was up 3.3 percent in the period to 869 million euros, boosted by lower financial costs and better coverage for the loss of value of some of its key markets’ currencies. ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.