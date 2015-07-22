FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Iberdrola core profit up 5.7 percent y/y on growth abroad
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Iberdrola core profit up 5.7 percent y/y on growth abroad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 22 (Reuters) - Spanish power company Iberdrola , currently in a $3 billion takeover of U.S. firm UIL Holdings, posted on Wednesday an annual 5.7 percent rise in first-half core profits, spurred by new renewable energy capacity and business abroad.

Iberdrola, a global leader in wind turbines, said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 3.8 billion euros ($4.2 billion) in the six months to June, meeting the average forecast in a Reuters poll.

Spain’s largest utility by market value, which is suffering a regulatory setback for its U.S. expansion plans, confirmed a target for full-year EBITDA and recurring net profit growth and said it was maintaining its dividend and investment plans. ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.