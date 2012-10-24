FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iberdrola says aims to cut net debt by 6 bln euros to 2014
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

Iberdrola says aims to cut net debt by 6 bln euros to 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Spanish utility Iberdrola aims to reduce its net debt position to 26 billion euros ($33.71 billion) in 2014 from 32 billion euros last year, the company said in its 2012-2014 strategic presentation on Wednesday.

The company will cut debt by reducing investments to 10.5 billion euros, 37 percent less than the previous three year period, and making divestments of up to 5 billion euros, it said.

The utility said it would maintain net profit and interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2014 from 2011.

Iberdrola would pay an average dividend of around 0.3 euros per share, the group said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.