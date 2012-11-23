Spain's Iberia says losing competition in Latam routes

MADRID, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Spain’s Iberia Rafael Sanchez Lozano said in an interview on Friday the airline was not capable right now of defending its market share in the routes it operates to Latin America with rivals such as Air France.

“At the moment were are not competitive and we cannot defend the market share we have,” he said in a radio interview.

He said Iberia, part of International Airlines Group , controlled around 20 percent of all routes to Latin America from Europe.