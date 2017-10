MADRID, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Workers of Spanish airline Iberia will hold intermittent strikes in February and March after another meeting with management over a plan to cut job and wages ended in disagreement on Wednesday, a union source said.

The strikes will take place from Feb. 18-22, March 4-8 and March 18-22, the source said.

Iberia is part of the International Airlines Group, along with British Airways.