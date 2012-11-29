FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iberia unions confirm 6 days of strikes in December
November 29, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Iberia unions confirm 6 days of strikes in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Union workers at Spanish airline Iberia confirmed a series of strikes in December to protest against deep job cuts, union leaders said on Thursday.

The strikes are 24 hours each and will be held on Dec. 14 and the five days from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21, the union leaders said.

Iberia is a unit of the International Airlines Group , which earlier this month said it would slash about a quarter of the Spanish airline’s workforce and cut capacity as part of a restructuring plan to make it more competitive.

The unions said that the strikes will affect other airlines as well, because Iberia workers handle baggage at many of Spain’s airports.

