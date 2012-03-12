FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE: Morgan Stanley team starts new firm with LPL
March 12, 2012 / 8:11 PM / 6 years ago

ON THE MOVE: Morgan Stanley team starts new firm with LPL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - A team of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers that generated $2 million of revenue last year has started an independent investment advisory firm affiliated with brokerage network LPL Financial.

Morgan Stanley’s La Jolla Group, a San Diego-based firm overseeing about $300 million in client assets, has left the largest U.S. brokerage by assets and brokers to establish Ibis Capital.

Ibis is going independent through a partnership with registered investment adviser Stratos Wealth Partners, one of several organizations providing support for brokers who want to leave traditional brokerages.

Stratos does business with nearly 90 independent brokers affiliated with LPL Investment Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. independent brokerage network, and custodies client assets with Fidelity.

The Ibis team is led by Chief Investment Officer Neal McNeil, strategic and financial director Robert Meyer, and business development director Ryan Clive-Smith.

