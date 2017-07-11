HONG KONG, July 11 (IFR) - Industrial Bank of Korea
has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Citigroup, HSBC and Societe Generale for a US dollar-denominated
Additional Tier 1 securities offering.
Fixed-income meetings are expected to start as early as next
week for the proposed 144A/Reg S notes.
IBK would be the second bank from Korea to issue Basel
III-compliant AT1 securities offshore. Woori Bank
was the first and only issuer from the country to sell US dollar
AT1s, issuing one each year since 2015.
Woori's last issue came two months ago in a $500 million
perpetual non-call five securities offering that priced at par
to yield 5.25 percent.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel
Stanton)