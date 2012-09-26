FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Industrial Bank of Korea sells $300 mln notes
September 26, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Industrial Bank of Korea sells $300 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Industrial Bank of Korea on
Wednesday sold $300 million of notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered Bank were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: INDUSTRIAL BANK OF KOREA 

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 1.375 PCT   MATURITY    10/05/2015
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.649   FIRST PAY   04/05/2013
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD 1.495 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/05/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 115 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

