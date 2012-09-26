New Issue-Industrial Bank of Korea sells $300 mln notes

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Industrial Bank of Korea on Wednesday sold $300 million of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: INDUSTRIAL BANK OF KOREA AMT $300 MLN COUPON 1.375 PCT MATURITY 10/05/2015 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.649 FIRST PAY 04/05/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 1.495 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/05/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 115 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A