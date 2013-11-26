FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea offers $142 mln stake in Industrial Bank of Korea
November 26, 2013 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea offers $142 mln stake in Industrial Bank of Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The government of South Korea plans to sell part of its $4.3 billion stake in state-owned lender, Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK), for $142 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The country’s finance ministry is offering 13.16 million shares in IBK at 11,400 won each, or 5.0 percent discount to Tuesday’s closing price of 12,000 won.

The finance ministry owns a 68.9 percent stake in IBK, or about 378.8 million shares. After the sale it will hold about 65.4 percent.

The block sale comes as the finance ministry is projecting a tax revenue shortage of up to 8 trillion Korean won ($7.53 billion) this year due to subdued economic growth.

South Korea had initially aimed to raise up to 1.7 trillion won by selling some IBK shares this year.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Korea Investment & Securities and Samsung Securities are joint bookrunners.

($1 = 1061.8500 Korean won)

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill

